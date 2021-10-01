Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pictures: Sky in north Scotland lit up in nature’s most impressive light show

By Ross Hempseed
October 1, 2021, 10:09 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 10:51 am
The Northern Lights as seen from Lossiemouth on Thursday September 30. Picture by Joanna Barnes

People across the north and north-east grabbed their cameras last night to capture a stunning display of the Northern Lights.

The Aurora Borealis lit up the skies in green and purples, with our featured image captured by Joanna Barnes in Lossiemouth.

Several others spotted the “merry dancers” in Moray, with Orkney residents also treated to the display.

The Aurora Borealis happens when electrically charged particles collide with gases in the earth’s atmosphere, and the countries nearest the Arctic Circle are most likely to spot the phenomenon include Scotland, Iceland, Norway, Canada and the US.

Here are some of our favourite images snapped last night.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]