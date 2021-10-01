Pictures: Sky in north Scotland lit up in nature’s most impressive light show

People across the north and north-east grabbed their cameras last night to capture a stunning display of the Northern Lights.

The Aurora Borealis lit up the skies in green and purples, with our featured image captured by Joanna Barnes in Lossiemouth.

Several others spotted the “merry dancers” in Moray, with Orkney residents also treated to the display.

The Aurora Borealis happens when electrically charged particles collide with gases in the earth’s atmosphere, and the countries nearest the Arctic Circle are most likely to spot the phenomenon include Scotland, Iceland, Norway, Canada and the US.

Here are some of our favourite images snapped last night.

Some superb shots from northern Scotland last night of the Aurora Borealis. Orkney seems to have been hard to beat. 📷 Myles Campbell https://t.co/0qqnXbAqfd pic.twitter.com/RHjXSpNZAj — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) October 1, 2021

A few pics of the Mirrie Dancers this evening from Tarbat Ness. #aurora pic.twitter.com/jsr8ezNeAR — Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) September 30, 2021