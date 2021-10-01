Mountain gondola at Nevis Range grinds to a halt due to high winds

The UK’s only mountain gondola has been closed today as high winds batter the west coast.

Operators of Nevis Range near Fort William have shut down the attraction as winds hit more than 50mph.

The announcement came as Met Office forecasters warned residents in the Highlands and Western Isles to expect heavy, blustery showers with a risk of thunder and strong southwesterly winds.

Taking to social media, a spokesman from the resort said the attraction would remain out of action for the entire day as a result of the weather conditions.

The gondola was built on the north face of Aonach Mòr, the 8th highest mountain in Britain, originally as a way to transport skiers to the slopes; reaching heights of 650m (2,132ft).

However, over the generations, thousands of tourists have boarded the express service to take in the panoramic views of the Scottish Highlands.

The Doppelmayr Gondola system comprises of 80 six seat closed cabins taking approximately 15 minutes to travel each way.

The attraction can carry up to 1,700 people an hour at any one time.

