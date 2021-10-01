Hillwalkers saved from remote peninsula after becoming ‘stranded’ and spraining an ankle

A group of hillwalkers were rescued by a lifeboat crew after becoming “stranded” on an Oban peninsula.

Stornoway Coastguard received the call at around 8.45am on Friday after the party became stranded on Morvern peninsula – two miles from the nearest path.

A spokesman for the coastguard said it was due to bad weather conditions that the group couldn’t make their way back to safety, with the area becoming “slippy, muddy and covered in waterfall”.

As a result, one of the hillwalkers sprained an ankle.

The group were picked up in an open life boat and taken to safety at Torosay Castle on the Isle of Mull at 11am.

The group had been on the peninsular staying in a bothy “for a few days” before the rescue mission.