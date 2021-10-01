Stornoway care home at centre of Covid outbreak confirms 13 cases

Thirteen people are now being treated for Covid after an outbreak at a care home in the Outer Hebrides.

NHS Western Isles and Western Isles Council have identified a number of cases at Dun Eisdean in Stornoway.

Test and Protect is under way and non-essential visiting has been temporarily suspended.

The outbreak is currently affecting both staff and residents.

In a statement, the council said: “Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis.

“Teams from NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control. All measures are being taken to help prevent the spread of the infection and maintain the well-being of residents.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

The Western Isles now has one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Scotland, a complete reversal over the last fortnight from a time when the isles had the least cases in Scotland.

Over the seven days up to September 16, the islands had the equivalent of 128.3 cases/100,000 compared to the Scottish average of 677.6, while Orkney was at 245.5 and Shetland at 275.5.

Now the Western Isles has 230.20 cases/100,000 compared to 372 for all of Scotland, 52.5 in Shetland and 84.9 in Orkney.

Eleven more cases were reported in Barra on Thursday.

Despite the current situation, national clinical director Jason Leitch yesterday praised the northern isles for their “terrific” response to tackling the pandemic – and said Orkney residents in particular have done well to prevent the spread of the virus.