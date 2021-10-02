Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands & Islands

The Highland Vet secures first TV award

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2021, 9:48 am Updated: October 3, 2021, 2:51 pm
Downton Abbey actress and series narrator Phyllis Logan with the Highland Vet production team as they pick up the award for best low cost factual programme at The RTS Yorkshire Awards.

The team behind popular documentary series The Highland Vet are celebrating after scooping their first TV award.

The 5Select show was named the best low cost factual programme at the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards.

Currently in its fourth season, the programme gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the hard work of vets at DS McGregor and Partners in Thurso and Wick as they work round the clock to care for animals.

‘We are thrilled to have won’

Practice director Guy Gordon thanked everyone involved for helping to make the show a huge success.

“We are thrilled to have won this award recognising the hard work of my team and I’d also like to thank our clients and their animals for allowing us to tell their stories,” he said.

Practice director Guy Gordon spoke of their delight as they secure their first TV accolade.

“I’d like to thank the team at Daisybeck Studios for their dedication in working with us to bring a great programme to the screen and for us to be able to show off this part of The Highlands to the wider world.”

Judges praised the creators of the documentary series for their storytelling and the dedication of the team at Daisybeck Studios.

The show was up against Bangers and Cash and 999 Rescue Squad both for UKTV in the category for best low cost factual programme.

Mark McMullen, series editor, added: “I’m very proud of the team and grateful for the vets at DS McGregor & Partners for allowing us into their world and I’m also grateful to Phyllis Logan, our narrator, for bringing a voice to the show.”

Fourth time’s the charm

In August, The Highland Vet returned to screens for a fourth season, showcasing a real mix of heartwarming stories involving wildlife, farm animals and pets.

In the first series, Leyla the puppy was admitted to the vets with a severely broken jaw before making a miraculous recovery following surgery.

The show, which finishes its current run on Monday, has followed the life of the Highland vets team for the past two years.

Downton Abbey actress and series narrator Phyllis Logan attended Thursday night’s award ceremony alongside her Hollywood star husband Kevin McNally.

She congratulated the team on their success.

“It’s so wonderful that Guy and the team have been recognised and also a credit to Mark and all at Daisybeck,” she said.

“It’s truly a pleasure to work on this show and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has won.”

The series finale of The Highland Vet is on at 9pm on Monday.

