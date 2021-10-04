Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police search for man missing from Highland town centre

By Kirstin Tait
October 4, 2021, 6:44 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 8:59 am
Ross McQuade is missing from Kingussie.

Police are inquiring after a man went missing from a Highland town centre.

Ross McQuade was last seen in Kingussie High Street at around 9pm on Sunday.

At the time, he was believed to be wearing either wellington boots or black and pink trainers, as well as dark blue jeans and a dark hooded top.

He is described as being of a slim build, about 6ft 2ins, with short brown hair and stubble facial hair.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested any sighting of him be reported by calling 101.

In a statement, police said: “Police in Kingussie are making urgent inquiries to trace Ross McQuade who has been reported missing from the High Street of the town.

Police in Kingussie are making urgent enquiries to trace Ross McQuade who has been reported missing from the High Street…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 3 October 2021

“Ross was last seen about 9pm on Sunday night in the town centre.

“Police are concerned for his wellbeing and request that any sightings of him are reported to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number PS–20211004-0093.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]