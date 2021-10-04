Police search for man missing from Highland town centre

Police are inquiring after a man went missing from a Highland town centre.

Ross McQuade was last seen in Kingussie High Street at around 9pm on Sunday.

At the time, he was believed to be wearing either wellington boots or black and pink trainers, as well as dark blue jeans and a dark hooded top.

He is described as being of a slim build, about 6ft 2ins, with short brown hair and stubble facial hair.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested any sighting of him be reported by calling 101.

In a statement, police said: “Police in Kingussie are making urgent inquiries to trace Ross McQuade who has been reported missing from the High Street of the town.

“Ross was last seen about 9pm on Sunday night in the town centre.

“Police are concerned for his wellbeing and request that any sightings of him are reported to Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number PS–20211004-0093.”