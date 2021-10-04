Open discussion will aim to manage future development on Harris amid concerns of ‘unsustainable’ second homes issue

Islanders are seeking meetings with public bodies and politicians to work together to manage future development on Harris.

The island is facing problems with increasing numbers of visitors to the area with inadequate roads and few facilities.

A growing number of second and holiday homes is also helping to force up house prices in the area.

The community-run West Harris Trust wants an “open discussion” with public agencies by the end of the year.

It wants to work collaboratively to address the problems.

Harris concerns mirror those in other communities

It feels the approach could provide a framework for fragile communities in the Highlands and Islands facing similar difficulties.

Last month plans were lodged for eight holiday pods at 1 Luskentyre, overlooking the world-renowned beach.

It provoked unprecedented objections from community organisations and representatives including the local MP and MSP.

A petition organised by the Save Luskentyre group attracted more than 10,000 signatures opposing the plan which was later withdrawn.

The trust highlights that 57% of houses in Luskentyre are already holiday homes or self-catering properties.

Only 13 of the 30 houses in the village are lived in by permanent residents, which the trust says is “not sustainable”.

Local people also fear additional pressure from visitors on the single-track road and other infrastructure as well as wildlife.

A trust spokesman said: “We have had strong support from public bodies over the years.

“If we work together we can establish what is appropriate development in areas like this and what isn’t.”

Dire need for homes for local people

He adds: “The proportion of second homes in places like Luskentyre is unsustainable.

“There is a dire need for homes for local people or those who are coming here to work.

“But a balance needs to be found as tourism is a significant employer and extremely important to an area like this.

“Our situation is a microcosm of wider issues facing many similar communities.

“If we find a way forward it can influence how others may approach their own situation.”

Save Luskentyre says it is keen to build positively on the success of the withdrawal of the pods proposal.

“We look forward to closer and more cooperative working relationships across the board.

“We very much hope that both the practical and the emotional turbulence churned up at 1 Luskentyre can be turned into a more positive way of working for island communities, the council and all the agencies with interests in local issues and the environment.”

Islands MSP Alasdair Allan said: “Across rural Scotland we are seeing issues with rising house prices and younger people being priced out.

Harris properly market ‘out of control’

“These issues are particularly acute in Harris, where the proliferation of holiday homes and short-term lets has seen the property market go completely out of control.”

He says affordable housing is needed to attract more families to Harris.

Mr Allan added: “We should be willing to consider any measures, including fairly radical ones, that can help stop these trends.”

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “The comhairle would welcome the opportunity to further engage with the community.”