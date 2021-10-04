Highland road closed after being blocked by overturned lorry

The A887 Ivermoriston to Bun Loyne road has been closed due to overturned lorry.

The incident happened near Invermoriston at about 8.30am on Monday, October 4.

Police and ambulance services were called to attend.

The driver was checked-over by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

The road remains closed until the overturned lorry can be recovered.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a one-vehicle crash, in which a lorry overturned, on the A887 eastbound near Invermoriston at about 8.30am on Monday, 4 October.

“The driver was checked over by the ambulance service as a precaution and the road is closed while the lorry is recovered.”

The road was cleared by 10.40am.