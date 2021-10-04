Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Driver cut out of car following collision with lorry on A99

By Ellie Milne
October 4, 2021, 4:44 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 4:47 pm
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash

A driver has been cut out of his car following a collision with a lorry in the Highlands south of Keiss.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on the A99 John o’ Groats road at about 1.20pm on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews used cutting gear to remove the trapped male driver from the car, who was then checked over by paramedics.

Three appliances and the heavy rescue unit from Inverness were at the scene for about an hour.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry, on the A99 south of Keiss around 1.20pm on Monday, October 4.

“The driver of the car is being checked over by paramedics. Emergency services are at the scene.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]