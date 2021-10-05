Road reopens after overhead power line ‘bursts’

A major Highland road has reopened after a vehicle crashed into a pole and caused an overhead power line to “burst”.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A82 between Fort William and Inverness at around 8.40pm yesterday.

The road section between Invermoriston and Fort Augustus remained closed to traffic for more than nine hours.

Two fire appliances as well as police attended the scene to safely remove the cable from the road.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries following the incident.

The stop message was received at around 11.30pm and the road was reopened shortly after 6am.

A fire spokesman said: “We were called out to the A82 at Fort Augustus at 8.39pm, after receiving reports of an electric cable burst on the road.

“The pole was hit by a vehicle, which caused the cable to burst.

“The stop message was received at around 11.30pm. The road was reopened at around 6am.”