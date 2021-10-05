Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The perfect getaway? The Jura Hotel – the island’s only one – goes up for sale

By Daniel Boal
October 5, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 2:44 pm
The Jura Hotel is now for sale

A hotel boasting picture-perfect views of the Small Isles Bay has gone on the market for £1.2million.

The Jura Hotel is the island’s only public hotel and bar, and is a favourite with both locals and visitors keen to lap up a piece of Inner Hebrides paradise.

Jura itself is famed for its whisky, and is also where George Orwell lived to write his novel 1984.

One of the least densely populated islands of Scotland, the island is covered in mountains, deer forests and renowned for its whisky.

After 11 years running the Jura Hotel in Craighouse, owners Andy and Cath McCallum have decided it is time to try something new and have put the property up for sale.

Estate agents Graham and Sibbald say the 17-bedroom hotel is a “fantastic opportunity” for the right person.

Completely refurbished

Over the last 10 years the hotel – – which is “green” and powered by biomass systems and solar panels – has been lovingly refurbished by the McCallums.

It includes two bars, restaurant, lounge and a five-bedroom house for owners and staff accommodation.

At the front of the hotel, there is an alfresco terrace and bar and cafe which overlooks the hotel’s camping and event field.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Jura Hotel for sale is a fantastic opportunity for new owners to acquire a well-established hotel, in good condition, with the opportunity to further grow and expand the business.

“Complimenting that is the inclusion of a modern five-bedroom house, ideal for family proprietors, seeking that sought after mix of life-style and good business; in this case on an almost unique and idyllic island location.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]