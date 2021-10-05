Ex-addict helps set up group to provide support to vulnerable and isolated in Caithness

A former addict who turned his life around after more than 20 years of drug abuse has helped set up a support group for people in Caithness.

Doug Williamson, or Panda as he is known to friends, has created an online gathering place where anybody is welcome to initiate conversation on any topic.

Mr Williamson, who lives in Wick, felt such a support mechanism was required as many face long waits to access services.

Group to accommodate a whole array of issues

The 38-year-old is now 18 months clean, but accepts that he still has his own battles ahead of him.

Mr Williamson has said the group is there to support others who may be facing addiction or mental health problems.

It is also there to provide a social space for those in the far north.

‘People here need help drastically’

Mr Williamson said: “There is no judgement whatsoever.

“There are three of us who have set this up. My friend David Lee Anderson and I had the idea and his mum Mellissa Stubbings has really drove it.

“The group is not specifically aimed at one thing. It is for drugs, alcohol, mental health, even just loneliness and boredom.

“We have all been there ourselves with our own journeys – I, myself, have been a drug addict since I was 13.

“I am 18 months clean now but since moving here, I have realised that people here need help drastically.”

Group has grown hugely in its infancy

The group was only set up at the beginning of last week but has already grown to more than 200 members.

It is hoped that in the future Panda’s Pad may move from an online platform, to physical meet ups to try and eliminate feelings of isolation.

Mr Williamson added: “I am just shocked at how it has taken off.

“We have over 200 people in the group and we hope to be able to meet up in person soon.

“We have already got a place where we can start meetings but numbers are limited because of Covid.

“Local police officers have even been telling us they will direct people to the group.

“They were saying how impressed they were with the change in me.

“We just want people to know we are all there at any time in the day or night.”

‘My life has absolutely changed in the last 18 months – I had nothing’

Mr Williamson believes the group’s founders are well placed to speak with due to their own experiences.

“Who better to talk to than people who have been through the same thing as yourself and have come through the other end and are in a good place,” he added.

“My life has absolutely changed in the last 18 months.

“I had nothing. My life was just an absolute mess – I lost everyone and everything.”

People can talk to us about anything – from what they had for dinner to the more serious stuff.”

He continued: “By setting up the group, we want to create a community where people feel safe and can talk about anything they like.

“I have lost so many friends from overdoses and from suicides. Seven of my friends have gone.

“This group has already helped me, and that is exactly what it is all about.

“I want to be there for others because only recently were people there for me and started to help me.

“People can talk to us about anything – from what they had for dinner to the more serious stuff.

“We are there for anyone.”

The Panda’s Pad Facebook group is welcome to all and can be found by searching Panda’s Pad on the social media site.