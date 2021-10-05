Western Isles Covid tests being sent to Edinburgh due to technical fault

NHS Western Isles has announced there will be a delay in residents receiving their Covid test results due to technical issues.

Samples are being sent to Edinburgh for analysis due to a fault in the testing system at the Western Isles Hospital Laboratory – meaning there will be a 72-hour wait.

A spokesman from the health board apologised for the delay but insisted every effort was being made to come up with a temporary solution.

He said: “Whilst this was unavoidable, NHS Western Isles would like to apologise sincerely for the implications of this issue. In particular, it is likely and we anticipate that the timescale for all tests results to be returned will increase for a period to around 72 hours.

“NHS Western Isles is taking every possible action to resolve the issue with replacement equipment as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately we are currently unable to confirm the length of time that the issue will take to resolve.”

For urgent hospital admissions, a separate system called Point of Care testing remains in place.