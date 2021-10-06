Extinction Rebellion use 14ft fake oil rig to ‘blockade’ Highland service facility

Extinction Rebellion activists have “blockaded” a Highland oil rig maintenance facility.

Protesters have been holding a demonstration at Invergordon Service Base of the Cromarty Firth Port Authority since 6.50am today to condemn the use of fossil fuel.

A nearly 14ft tall prop oil rig made of scrap materials has been erected at the main entrance of the facility.

Four members have also locked themselves onto prop oil barrels on the road to prevent traffic access to the site.

The prop has been put up with a banner saying ‘Decommission me now’ as the group calls for the transition of skilled oil and gas workers into decommissioning and renewable industries.

‘We have to act now’

Activist and retired history teacher John Lardner claimed the demonstration was their only option.

The 69-year-old said: “The Chapham House report says that even if the Paris Agreement carbon emissions were achieved, we have almost no chance of staying below pre-industrial levels of warming. We have to act now. Our carbon budget is empty. We have no option.”

Other members have joined the fight against fossil fuel extraction with banners saying ‘Climate emergency’ and ‘No future in fossil fuels’.

Engineering student Maciej Walczuk, 19, added: “We don’t have a choice, the fossil fuel industry is already causing deaths of the most vulnerable people on this planet.

“Places like this must look into the future, to survive they need to transform into doing work that doesn’t compromise our future instead of trying to continue making profit off the expansion of a deadly industry.”

Putting chances of ‘livable future’ in jeopardy

The demonstration comes after a report revealed last month that up to 660,000 jobs will be at serious risk if the UK continues to fall behind in the amount it invests in green infrastructure and jobs.

Meanwhile, campaigners have also perpetually hit out at Shell and Siccar Point Energy plan to develop the Cambo oilfield off the coast of Shetland.

Should the proposal go ahead, the oilfield is estimated to contain 800 million barrels of oil with developers planning to extract 170 million barrels in the first phase of the project.

Community artist and activist Eleanor Harris, 23, said: “As someone who desperately wants to have children, it breaks my heart that projects like Cambo are still in the pipeline jeopardising any chance we have of a livable future and leading to the death of billions of people.”

In response to the protest, Cromarty Firth Port Authority said their priority is the health and safety of all individuals on site while the demonstration is being held.

A spokesman for the company said: “The Port of Cromarty Firth can confirm that the environmental group, Extinction Rebellion Scotland, are currently at the Invergordon Service Base entrance and participating in protest action.

“This is a matter for Police Scotland, who are currently onsite managing the activity.

“The port’s priority is for the health and safety of all individuals at our facilities, including our staff, port users, the local community and the protestor representatives.”