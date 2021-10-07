Heavy rain forecast prompts flood alert for Skye, Lochaber and Argyll

The Met Office has warned heavy rain could bring flooding and disruption to travel in parts of west Scotland.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Lochaber and Argyll and Bute, and recently extended to take in Skye.

Forecasters say rain will becoming persistent and heavy at times throughout today and much of tomorrow.

Although there is some uncertainty as to which areas will see the most rain, it should gradually turn less heavy during Saturday.

It is expected that the severe weather will cause disruption to transport services in the regions with bus and train journeys taking longer than usual.

The warning came into effect at midnight and will last until noon on Saturday.

Heavy rain to cause localised flooding

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Argyll and Bute, as well as Skye and Lochaber, with heavy and persistent rain expected to cause localised flooding from rivers and small watercourses.

Surface water is also expected to cause disruption to local travel, particularly in known trouble spots.

Sepa has warned this could result in difficult driving conditions and longer journey times.

Residents can stay up to date with the latest updates and flood alerts on Sepa’s website.