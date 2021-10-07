Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rest and Be Thankful to shut at 3.30pm today due to heavy rain forecast

By Ross Hempseed
October 7, 2021, 2:12 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 2:40 pm

Bear Scotland has issued a warning to drivers that the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown will be diverted at the Rest and Be Thankful due to the heavy rain forecast.

The decision comes as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning until noon on Saturday, October 9.

Heavy rain could lead to potential landslides on the notorious stretch of road.

Traffic will instead follow a diversion onto the Old Military Road, a single-track road that is low to ground on the valley of Glen Croe.

The diversion will be in place from 3.30 pm on Thursday, October 7 until authorities deem the A83 safe enough to reopen.

An evaluation about reopening the road will take place on Friday morning.

Landslides on the A83 road can occur due to heavy rainfall and so it will be closed for the few days as a safety precaution.

Due to the Old Military Road being single-track, all traffic will be managed by a convoy operation throughout the afternoon and overnight to prevent potential accidents.

Argyll and Bute communities are forecast to expect intense and persistent rainfall with some predicting that nearly two inches of rain will fall in just 24 hours.

The A83 is currently under convoy operation until this afternoon before traffic is transferred to Old Military Road.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “We’re putting road-user safety first and diverting all traffic to use the Old Military Road from 3.30pm as a safety precaution due to tonight’s weather forecast of heavy rain showers.

“A band of heavy rain is expected to impact the area from this afternoon, with persistent rainfall expected throughout the night and into Friday morning.

“We have teams closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as the hillside above the A83, and we’ll assess the situation tomorrow morning with a view to re-opening the trunk road as quickly as possible if conditions permit and it is safe to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]