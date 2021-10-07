Uninsured driver doing 107mph but keeps his licence

An uninsured driver caught speeding at over 100mph on a Highland road has been allowed to keep his licence.

Ryan Mackenzie, 40, of Ardival, Strathpeffer, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court today having previously pled guilty to charges of speeding and driving without insurance.

The court heard that a police speed trap clocked offshore engineer Mackenzie doing 107mph on the Achanalt Straight section of the A832 on August 8 2020.

But Sheriff Margaret Neilson decided against banning the worker, who travels the country in the course of his work, choosing instead to fine him a total of £640 and endorse his licence with nine penalty points.

That means he is one road traffic offence away from an automatic six-month ban under the totting up procedure.

Mackenzie’s defence solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her client, who was travelling back from work in Kishorn at the time of the offence, had been overtaking another vehicle travelling at 40mph when it increased speed.

“He increased his speed to complete the manoeuvre when he should have aborted it,” she said.

Ms Russell also told the court: “His licence is essential to his work. He was driving his father’s car which was insured but he didn’t check if it covered him.”