Rest and Be Thankful reopens following closure due to weather warnings

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road has reopened following its closure at the Rest and Be Thankful due to the heavy rainfall warnings.

Traffic travelling through Glen Croe was diverted via a convoy operation onto the Old Military Road because of concerns about possible landslides occurring on the A83.

The Rest and Be Thankful is a notorious stretch of road that travels up the side of Glen Croe, therefore Bear Scotland deemed the road too treacherous given the weather warnings issued on October 7.

The A83 closed at 3.30 pm on Thursday and Bear Scotland would evaluate the situation come Friday, October 8, to see if the road could be reopened to traffic.

Bear Scotland, proceeded to reopen the road at 8.45am this morning however, traffic is still operating under convoy.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside at the Rest, and a review of the most up to date weather forecast.

“Safety remains our top priority, and with further rain expected throughout Friday and over the weekend we will be keeping a close eye on conditions, with our site teams monitoring the situation closely and providing the capability to switch traffic from the A83 to the Old Military Road local diversion should this become necessary.”