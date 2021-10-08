Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rest and Be Thankful reopens following closure due to weather warnings

By Ross Hempseed
October 8, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 3:41 pm

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road has reopened following its closure at the Rest and Be Thankful due to the heavy rainfall warnings.

Traffic travelling through Glen Croe was diverted via a convoy operation onto the Old Military Road because of concerns about possible landslides occurring on the A83.

The Rest and Be Thankful is a notorious stretch of road that travels up the side of Glen Croe, therefore Bear Scotland deemed the road too treacherous given the weather warnings issued on October 7.

The A83 closed at 3.30 pm on Thursday and Bear Scotland would evaluate the situation come Friday, October 8, to see if the road could be reopened to traffic.

Bear Scotland, proceeded to reopen the road at 8.45am this morning however, traffic is still operating under convoy.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside at the Rest, and a review of the most up to date weather forecast.

“Safety remains our top priority, and with further rain expected throughout Friday and over the weekend we will be keeping a close eye on conditions, with our site teams monitoring the situation closely and providing the capability to switch traffic from the A83 to the Old Military Road local diversion should this become necessary.”

