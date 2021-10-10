Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘When it feels like nothing can get better, know that isn’t true’: Shetlander speaks out about mental health difficulties

By Chloe Irvine
October 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Brogan, from Shetland, has shared her mental health story to encourage others to seek support.

Brogan Watt acknowledges it can be scary to reach out for mental health help. “But trust me,” she says, “your family and friends would rather stay up all night talking to you than being at your funeral.”

The 23-year-old Shetlander has been celebrating six months free of self-harm, after more than a decade battling a range of complex mental health issues.

Feeling “outcast and different” from a young age, she has attempted to take her life twice and was hospitalised for treatment last year.

But now, Brogan is looking forward to the future and urging anyone else facing similar difficulties to reach out to their families for help.

‘Help should be there for anyone’

Over the years, Brogan’s condition grew progressively worse. While she had managed to stop self-harming, she relapsed amid the Covid pandemic.

She has praised the “amazing” hospital staff who looked after her, and recently found comfort through private counselling, paid for by her employer, amid concerns she would would not get the same level of support on the NHS.

Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced a £120 million fund to address mental health waiting times and backlogs, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

If you’re thinking of suicide and need help now, you can contact the Samaritans 24/7 free of charge on 116 123.

In the north of Scotland alone, there have been close to 9,000 reports of self-harm in the last five years. This includes around 370 in Shetland.

And last month we showed how the number of patients so ill they had to be hospitalised rose more than 10% in the last year alone.

Brogan said: “So many people aren’t that lucky or can’t afford it.

“Help should be there for anyone who feels like they’re struggling, not just people who can afford it or who are ‘ill enough’.

“I don’t even know what ‘ill enough’ means. The mental health service is so underfunded and understaffed.”

‘It gets easier’

Though Brogan has suffered at times, she believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I do still struggle now, but my friends and family have been the biggest support I’ve had,” she said.

“It’s scary to reach out at first because you might feel like a burden or no-one cares, but trust me, your family and friends would rather stay up all night talking to you than being at your funeral.

Brogan praised the "amazing" staff at Gilbert Bain Hospital, Shetland, but said the overall mental health system requires more attention.
Gilbert Bain Hospital, Shetland.

“When it feels like nothing can get better, know that isn’t true.

“I forced myself to hang on and I’m so glad.

“I have the best family, friends and boyfriend I could ask for.

“I have a new job in my dream career, I’m adopting two rescue cats, looking at houses to buy and planning the rest of my life. It gets easier.”

Stigma ‘definitely’ there

Brogan added: “I try to speak out about as much of my struggles as I feel comfortable doing, but I’m always worried I’ll be met with criticism.

“I can understand how difficult it is for people who aren’t as vocal as me.

“There’s a lot of information about depression out there, but rarer mental health conditions aren’t talked about as much and there is definitely a stigma surrounding it.”

