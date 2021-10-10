A new mental health advice platform launched for people living in Caithness

A new digital resource aimed at people struggling with mental health issues has been launched in Caithness to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

HERE for Caithness – Help, Education & Resources for Everyone’s Mental Health – is an online platform designed to provide support for this suffering from mental health issues.

Resources available include informational videos, open talks with guest speakers and activities provided by local professionals.

HERE in Caithness is the product of a year-long process by the Caithness Voluntary Group, aimed at bringing the local community closer together being open about mental health.

The website provides a centralised platform for several support services that specialise in helping those suffering from mental health issues.

It also allows people who feel overwhelmed approaching different organisations for help to reach out as access to the website is anonymous and the help provided is confidential.

“Able to showcase the brilliant range of supports available right here in Caithness.”

The website’s launch occurred on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day recognised by United Nations as having a serious impact on a person’s overall health especially post-pandemic.

Julie Marker, the project’s coordinator, said: “After what has been a very challenging time for communities across the world, we are delighted to be able to showcase the brilliant range of supports available right here in Caithness so fittingly on World Mental Health Day.”

The project is a partnership between charities, community groups, and statutory services that are committed to improving the mental well-being of people living in Caithness.

Last year a new organisation called No More Lost Souls was formed after several suicides occurred in Caithness.

The group aims to help those suffering by sharing their own experiences with mental health.

“HERE for Caithness represents all supports available now, as opposed to an exhaustive list of organisations,” explains Kay Nicolson, CVG Project Officer.

“This ensures that, when visiting the site, you will find relevant information and resources only from those who are ready and able to meet your needs.

“The site’s content is truly people-focused, using a blend of videos, podcasts, animations, and infographics to explain the key facts in a clear and accessible way.

“Visitors are able to learn directly from local representatives explaining what they can offer, what to expect, and where to find them, right here in Caithness.”