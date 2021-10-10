Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hiker rescued after spending two nights alone in the Cairngorms

By Ross Hempseed
October 10, 2021, 8:51 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 9:02 pm
The early onset of darkness that occurs during the colder months resulted in the search pausing until it was light enough to resume.

A hiker has been rescued after he made it through two nights alone in the Cairngorms after being separated from his companion due to low cloud.

David Wightman, 62, was an experienced hiker and well-prepared for the trek with his companion through the Cairngorm Mountains.

However after low cloud cover descended the two became separated and the companion proceeded to the intended destination of Corrour Bothy on the night of Friday, October 8.

When Mr Wightman failed to turn up, the companion then made a call to the police who in turn notified mountain rescue.

After receiving the call-out the team determined that due to Mr Wightman’s experience as a hiker and the amount of appropriate kit he had with him the concern level at the initial stage was low.

Mr Wightman and his companion, both from Essex, had intended to stay out for one night in the mountains and therefore had proper clothing, food supplies and sleeping kits with them.

The search was coordinated between the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team and Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with assistance from Aberdeen and the Coastguard.

Matt Smith, Police Scotland mountain rescue coordinator, said: “At the time when we took the call the concern level was low because we knew he could keep himself comfortable.

“As time ticked on the concern level grew as he had spent one night on the hills and we were not sure of his whereabouts, at that stage.

“This resulted in us ramping up the search for him and bringing in other rescue teams to help aid us in the search for Mr Wightman.”

The intial call-out was received by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team due to Mr Wightman’s location being nearer the southside of the hills.

‘The darkness will catch a lot of people out at this time of year.’

Due to the mountainous terrain where Mr Wightman was located, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team as well as a team from Aberdeen and the Coastguard were brought in to assist. Over 40 team members took part in the search.

The team felt it more apt to make enquiries and gather information before launching a full-scale search unlike in some cases where an injury has been sustained.

Mr Smith commented: “With a call like this there is a lot of information you need to find out and you have to understand the risks and therefore you need to make the necessary enquiries.

“If somebody is missing in the hills it might be immediately obvious they are at risk, whether they are stranded or they have an injury, it’s clear they must be rescued immediately.

“But there are types of mountain rescues that are a lot slower burning and you need to better understand the person that is missing.”

A factor that limited the scope of the search was the early onset of darkness during the autumn period.

Due to the nature of the rescue, the teams felt it best to wait till first light before continuing the search for Mr Wightman who was spending his second night in the hills.

The majority of people are being caught out due to lack of preparedness and the unpredictable weather.

Mr Wightman was eventually traced safe and well on Sunday, October 10 in Glen Geusachan to the south of the mountains.

Mr Smith added: “We are experiencing a high number of call-outs now relating to factors consistent with this time of year such as darkness, colder weather and lack of preparedness.

“We always see a spike in autumn in the lack preparedness as closer to the ground the weather is more mild and so they don’t realise how quickly the weather changes on the mountains.

“People are not carrying the right kit for changing weather such as warm clothing, head torches or enough food and the darkness will catch a lot of people out at this time of year.”

To find out how to prepare appropriately for hiking visit the Cairngorms website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal