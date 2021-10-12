Police ‘concerned’ for missing Isle of Lewis man

Police say there are “concerned” for the wellbeing of a missing man on the Isle of Lewis.

Donnie Scott, 42, has gone missing from the Barvas area.

Mr Scott is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build with short brown hair in a crew cut and a beard.

He also normally wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could assist them in tracing Mr Scott to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2843 of October 11.

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland are concerned for the wellbeing of missing person Donnie Scott, 42 from Barvas area of Isle of Lewis.

“Donnie is described as 5ft 0ins, slim build, short brown hair in crew cut, beard and normally wears glasses.

“If you have any information that may assist in tracing the whereabouts of Donnie please contact police on 101 and quote incident 2843 of October 11.”