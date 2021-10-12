Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Get to grits with the north’s winter roads plan as cold weather moves in

By Lauren Robertson
October 12, 2021, 4:10 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 4:17 pm
Gritters will be in full force from mid October to mid April.

It might only be mid October, but Highland Council is preparing to launch its winter roads plan this week.

The gritting programme will begin tomorrow and carry on through the winter to April 2022.

In this time period, they expect to spread around 50,000 tonnes of salt on Highland roads.

More than 200 members of staff will be involved in the gritting, operating 105 gritters, 42 footpath tractors and one snowblower between them.

As well as clearing roads, their job also includes topping up more than 1,750 grit bins.

Winter road maintenance as a whole is expected to cost around £5 million.

No concerns for salt stocks

There are no concerns regarding salt stocks for the upcoming winter, and planned deliveries should ensure this is maintained.

Council leader Margaret Davidson has urged people to do their bit to keep their communities moving by applying for a new grit bin if required.

She said: “Our salt stockpiles are in place to ensure we have enough to service as much of the region as possible.

“If people think there is a need for a new grit bin in their area, please don’t wait until it snows or gets icy – please apply now.”

Locals can apply for a new grit bin on the Highland Council website.

As well as checking there are adequate grit bins, locals can take other steps to keep their area safe from slippy roads and pavements.

Like in previous years, snow shovels and pushers, gloves and hi-vis vests and health and safety advice will be given to any volunteers who wish to clear snow and ice themselves.

When will roads be treated?

Gritting services will begin at 6am on all roads from Monday to Friday.

Weekend service includes treatment of all primary routes, strategic secondary routes and difficult other routes.

Trunk roads including the A9 Inverness to Perth, A96 Inverness to Aberdeen, A82 Inverness to Fort William, and A87 Invergarry to Uig are the responsibility of Bear Scotland.

This is much the same as in previous years, as chairwoman of the economy and infrastructure committee Trish Robertson explained: “There have been no changes to this year’s Highland-wide winter policy so service levels throughout the local areas will remain, essentially, unchanged from last year.

“Any variations to service delivery are determined by councillors at area committees to suit local areas.”

The council have warned that gritting services could be impacted by Covid if an outbreak should force staff to isolate, limiting resources. 

In this case, services would focus on priority routes and some areas could experience delays until alternative options become available.

