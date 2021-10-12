Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unwanted guest jailed after Buckfast bottle assault at house party

By Jenni Gee
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ryan Simpson

A man who hit a partygoer on the head with a bottle of Buckfast has been jailed for a year.

Ryan Simpson, 24, was no longer welcome at a house party when he tried to return uninvited on February 10 this year.

But when another guest remonstrated with him, he grabbed a bottle of Buckfast and hit the man on the head with it.

Appearing from custody via video link, Simpson pled guilty to a single charge of assault to injury at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Fiscal depute Allison Young told the court that at around 8.20pm on the day in question, Simpson had entered the address, in Bellfield Invergordon, uninvited, at which point a man had gone over to speak with him.

‘Words were exchanged’

Words were exchanged between the pair and the accused picked up the bottle and struck the man across the head with it.

A second man then intervened before Simpson ran away from the property and into a waiting taxi.

Police were later called by the mother of the victim, who had minor injuries and was checked at Raigmore Hospital before being discharged without further treatment.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Simpson, said his client had been drinking before he arrived at the party and, at some point in the evening, “he was no longer welcome”.

He said that prior to the assault there had been an “exchange of words” after which his client had used the bottle to strike the man.

“It was an impulsive reaction,” he added.

He told the court that the time in custody since the incident had allowed his client, previously of Mackay Road, Inverness, to identify issues with his use of alcohol and mental health, for which he was now receiving support.

Handing down the 12-month sentence and backdating it to February 11, Sheriff Gordon  Fleetwood said: “Given your record a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

