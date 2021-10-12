A mountain safety expert is stressing the importance of taking extra precautions when out walking as the days get shorter.

Less daylight hours and colder temperatures can mean even experienced walkers getting caught out on the hills.

A mountain safety advisor has spoken out about the extra measures walkers can take to have the best chance of staying safe.

Heather Morning, from Mountaineering Scotland, said people are unsurprisingly drawn to the hills during the autumn months.

She said: “Autumn is a cracking time of year to get out and enjoy the hills and mountains of Scotland, in all their dramatic colours and moods.

“But it’s easy to get caught out as the weather cools and the nights draw in.”

There have already been cases in this autumn where walkers have had to be rescued after being unable to find their way in the dark.

A timely reminder from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team that we should all have head torches charged and ready at this time of year – as well as our other foul weather kit. #thinkwinter Posted by Mountaineering Scotland on Thursday, 7 October 2021

Extra precautions

Two of the big dangers on the hills during autumn are weather conditions and poor visibility.

A walk might take longer than initially anticipated, meaning dark can close in before you are off the hill.

To prepare for this, Ms Morning suggests arming yourself with at least one headtorch.

She said: “You should make a point of carrying a fully charged headtorch – and a spare if possible.”

Even if you have checked the weather forecast, unpredictable changes can still happen.

Ms Morning advised that bringing extra layers and trying to plan around periods of bad weather can help walkers stay safe.

She explained: “A careful look at the mountain weather forecast will help to plan an appropriate route for the weather conditions. Autumn brings colder, wetter and windy conditions, which may mean a lower route is the best option.

“But in any case, as well as your waterproofs, an additional warm layer, hat and gloves will make your adventures a lot more enjoyable and safer.”