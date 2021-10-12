Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Expert shines a light on how to stay safe on the hills as days get shorter

By Lauren Robertson
October 12, 2021, 5:11 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 5:19 pm
Cairngorm. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A mountain safety expert is stressing the importance of taking extra precautions when out walking as the days get shorter.

Less daylight hours and colder temperatures can mean even experienced walkers getting caught out on the hills.

A mountain safety advisor has spoken out about the extra measures walkers can take to have the best chance of staying safe.

Heather Morning, from Mountaineering Scotland, said people are unsurprisingly drawn to the hills during the autumn months.

She said: “Autumn is a cracking time of year to get out and enjoy the hills and mountains of Scotland, in all their dramatic colours and moods.

“But it’s easy to get caught out as the weather cools and the nights draw in.”

There have already been cases in this autumn where walkers have had to be rescued after being unable to find their way in the dark.

A timely reminder from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team that we should all have head torches charged and ready at this time of year – as well as our other foul weather kit. #thinkwinter

Posted by Mountaineering Scotland on Thursday, 7 October 2021

Extra precautions

Two of the big dangers on the hills during autumn are weather conditions and poor visibility.

A walk might take longer than initially anticipated, meaning dark can close in before you are off the hill.

To prepare for this, Ms Morning suggests arming yourself with at least one headtorch.

She said: “You should make a point of carrying a fully charged headtorch – and a spare if possible.”

Even if you have checked the weather forecast, unpredictable changes can still happen.

Ms Morning advised that bringing extra layers and trying to plan around periods of bad weather can help walkers stay safe.

She explained: “A careful look at the mountain weather forecast will help to plan an appropriate route for the weather conditions. Autumn brings colder, wetter and windy conditions, which may mean a lower route is the best option.

“But in any case, as well as your waterproofs, an additional warm layer, hat and gloves will make your adventures a lot more enjoyable and safer.”

