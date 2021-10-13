Spooktacular window dressing event back for a second year in Tain

A Ross-shire community is preparing for its second Halloween trail – and is encouraging people to get involved.

Shine a Light was launched by Tain and Easter Ross Rotary Club last year after youngsters were told they could not go guising due to the pandemic.

Residents instead decorated their windows, with families then encouraged to go for walks to spot creative works.

This year, the trail will run from October 18-31 and the house with the most impressive display will win a prize. The winner will be announced on Halloween.

Prizes will be awarded for the best displays in three categories – Scary, Funny and Nature – and is designed to add a friendly spirit of competition amongst the residents.

The rotary club is sponsoring the event with free art packs available from the Seaboard Memorial Hall, Meikle Ferry Station, and in Tain, the Art Room and the Tain and District Development Trust Community Hub.