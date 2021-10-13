Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spooktacular window dressing event back for a second year in Tain

By Ross Hempseed
October 13, 2021, 12:43 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 2:36 pm
The Shine a Light Campaign has returned for a second year.

A Ross-shire community is preparing for its second Halloween trail – and is encouraging people to get involved.

Shine a Light was launched by Tain and Easter Ross Rotary Club last year after youngsters were told they could not go guising due to the pandemic.

Residents instead decorated their windows, with families then encouraged to go for walks to spot creative works.

This year, the trail will run from October 18-31 and the house with the most impressive display will win a prize. The winner will be announced on Halloween.

An example of last year’s spooky window displays that could be seen around Tain and the Seaboard villages.

Prizes will be awarded for the best displays in three categories – Scary, Funny and Nature – and is designed to add a friendly spirit of competition amongst the residents.

The rotary club is sponsoring the event with free art packs available from the Seaboard Memorial Hall, Meikle Ferry Station, and in Tain, the Art Room and the Tain and District Development Trust Community Hub.

