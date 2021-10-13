Former heroin addict walked down street swinging hammer before threatening to rape police officers’ families

A former heroin addict was jailed for 18 months for a bizarre series of disturbances he caused in Kirkwall.

Ross Stevens struck fear into a 10-year-old boy, alarmed supermarket customers and made vile threats to police on the evening of July 6.

The 33-year-old previously admitted at Kirkwall Sheriff Court two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour and one of assault.

Sentence had been deferred until Wednesday for reports.

10-year-old returned home hysterical

The court heard he swung a hammer as he walked along an area known as the Peedie Sea, where he followed a family of three.

He caused distress to the couple’s 10-year-old son who had cycled to the skate park, with the boy’s mother describing him as hysterical when he returned.

He continued along Pickaquoy Road where he disrupted traffic after his hammer ended up on the roadway before going into the Co-op supermarket.

While waiting in a queue, Stevens was ranting about Orkney and Scotland being racist against black people.

He became increasingly aggressive and interfered with customers paying for their shopping.

Stevens then went outside where he threatened a customer who was loading shopping into his car.

Smeared blood on hospital walls

After police arrived, Stevens picked up a piece of broken glass and cut himself on a hand with it and threatened to kill himself.

He claimed he was a victim of police brutality and repeatedly threatened to rape them and their families.

Stevens was then taken to Balfour Hospital to have the injury to his hand treated.

There he threatened to rape one officer and their young daughter, spat at another officer and smeared his blood on the walls of the room.

Solicitor Cheryl Beattie said Stevens has served six jail stints in England for offences, which were connected to his then heroin addiction.

A fresh start

He had kicked the habit and moved to Orkney at the start of this year to make a fresh start.

He had found work but a hand injury had set him back and he was taking cannabis and abusing alcohol at the time of the offence.

He has been getting treatment while on remand for mental health issues.

Ms Beattie said the offence had been a cry for help.

He had hoped he would be seen by a doctor so he would be sectioned.

She said he has a long-standing grudge against police.

Stevens had sent a letter of apology to the hospital and wanted to apologise to everybody who he had caused distress.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald said: “Harm was caused to a number of people and I have in mind those unfortunate people who were followed by you.

“That must have been terrified by your behaviour.”

His jail stint is to run from July 7 since when Stevens has been in custody,

He was also made subject to a six month supervised release order.