Home News Highlands & Islands

£2,800 worth of cannabis snared from car as man got off ferry in Orkney

By Iain Grant
October 14, 2021, 6:00 am

A would-be drug dealer who was nabbed as he got off a ferry in Orkney has avoided a jail stretch.

Tristan Benjamin Alexander Anderson has instead to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community as part of a year-long community payback order.

The 23-year-old was appearing for sentence at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police found cannabis with a street value of £2,800 in his car as he disembarked from the ferry at St Margaret’s Hope on January 12.

Officers initially found two wraps of the Class B drug on him before further stashes in the front passenger footwell and boot of his car.

Anderson, of The Noust, Gyre Road, Orphir previously admitted possessing 203 grammes of the drug at the pier with intent to supply.

His sentence was deferred for reports.

Solicitor David Fairlie said Anderson has been receiving help from mental health practitioners and also had a supportive family.

Sheriff Robert MacDonald said: “I hope your client appreciates that being concerned in the intent to supply controlled drugs is always a serious offence.

“The level of culpability here is quite high as he went out of his way to acquire such a quantity of the drug as he did.”

The sheriff imposed the community order as a direct alternative to jail.

