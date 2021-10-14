Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Close to the hearts of many Orcadians’: Tributes paid on anniversary of HMS Royal Oak torpedo attack

By Lauren Taylor
October 14, 2021, 8:26 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 8:38 pm
Tributes have been paid to the 835 soldiers who died aboard the HMS Royal Oak.
Tributes have been paid to the 835 sailors who lost their lives during the sinking of the HMS Royal Oak in the Second World War.

The ship was anchored at Scapa Flow in Orkney when it was torpedoed by a German submarine on October 14 1939.

Considered to be one of Britain’s most controversial naval tragedies, the attack claimed the lives of 835 men and boys.

Royal Navy clearance divers travel to Orkney every year to take part in the memorial events for those who died aboard the HMS Royal Oak.

They take on the solemn task of descending to the wreck to change the White Ensign.

This year, diver Charlie Hopper took on the duty for the first time.

Clearance divers descending to the wreck to change the Ensign. Supplied by Royal Navy.

The 25-year-old said: “I was honoured to be part of the team that carried out the Ensign change on HMS Royal Oak this year.

“It is the first time I have dived on the wreck and it was a wonderful and poignant opportunity to pay our respects to the 835 lost servicemen. It was a privilege and a dive I will always remember.”

‘A simple and fitting tribute’

Members of the Northern Diving Group joined relatives and friends to pay tribute and lay wreaths at a memorial service in the Garden of Remembrance.

Brigadier Andy Muddiman, naval regional commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland explained the annual commemoration for the sinking of HMS Royal Oak is an event “close to the hearts of many Orcadians”.

He commented: “It is through community efforts and those of the Royal Oak Association, which runs commemorations elsewhere in the UK, that the memory of those sailors who perished and of survivors alike, is maintained. The Royal Navy is very grateful for this collective remembrance effort and we are proud to be invited to take part.”

“I would also like to praise the efforts of the Kirkwall Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland who have ensured that the event remains as it always has, a simple and fitting tribute to the fallen. It is they who have ensured that October 14 never passes without acknowledging the sacrifices made on behalf of us all.”

