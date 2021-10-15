Countryfile heads to Mull to track down island’s sea eagles

The Isle of Mull will be the star of the show in a Countryfile special which will air this weekend.

The BBC show has used the island as its base for Wild Britain which will explore the best of the natural world on offer.

In the episode, former Paralympian and Countryfile presenter Steve Brown is trying to achieve his lifetime goal of seeing a sea eagle in the UK.

He teams up with RSPB Scotland Mull officer Dave Sexton to try and track one down on the Killiechronan Estate.

Mr Sexton said: “It was probably the most challenging day of filming I’ve ever experienced with torrential rain throughout the shoot.

“Steve’s enthusiasm and optimism though was infectious and although the conditions were terrible, we still set off on what I thought would be mission impossible.”

Visiting Eagle Island

Viewers will have to tune in on Sunday to see if the team are able to spot any of the birds despite the wet weather.

The RSPB officer continued: “Eagles don’t particularly like the rain, though they obviously have to cope with a lot of it in this part of the world. They tend to just sit it out if it’s really bad and can go without food for a few days if the weather is really bad.

“So I have to say, my levels of expectation of being able to see a sea eagle, let alone film one, were extremely low. We all ended up extremely cold and wet.”

Mull became famous in 1985 for being the first location that seas eagles were bred in the UK and there are now 22 pairs on the island.

The birds were previously extinct due to persecution in 1918 but were reintroduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975 – now hailed as one of the world’s most successful conservation projects.

The Countryfile team also aim to find some otters and red deer during their visit to Mull with assistance from Ruth Fleming of Magic Mull and the Pennyghael Estate.

Countryfile will air on BBC One at 5.10pm on Sunday, October 17.