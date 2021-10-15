Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Countryfile heads to Mull to track down island’s sea eagles

By Ellie Milne
October 15, 2021, 4:57 pm
Mull is famous for being the first place that sea eagles bred in the UK

The Isle of Mull will be the star of the show in a Countryfile special which will air this weekend.

The BBC show has used the island as its base for Wild Britain which will explore the best of the natural world on offer.

In the episode, former Paralympian and Countryfile presenter Steve Brown is trying to achieve his lifetime goal of seeing a sea eagle in the UK.

He teams up with RSPB Scotland Mull officer Dave Sexton to try and track one down on the Killiechronan Estate.

Mr Sexton said: “It was probably the most challenging day of filming I’ve ever experienced with torrential rain throughout the shoot.

“Steve’s enthusiasm and optimism though was infectious and although the conditions were terrible, we still set off on what I thought would be mission impossible.”

Visiting Eagle Island

Viewers will have to tune in on Sunday to see if the team are able to spot any of the birds despite the wet weather.

The RSPB officer continued: “Eagles don’t particularly like the rain, though they obviously have to cope with a lot of it in this part of the world. They tend to just sit it out if it’s really bad and can go without food for a few days if the weather is really bad.

“So I have to say, my levels of expectation of being able to see a sea eagle, let alone film one, were extremely low. We all ended up extremely cold and wet.”

Mull became famous in 1985 for being the first location that seas eagles were bred in the UK and there are now 22 pairs on the island.

The birds were previously extinct due to persecution in 1918 but were reintroduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975 – now hailed as one of the world’s most successful conservation projects.

The Countryfile team also aim to find some otters and red deer during their visit to Mull with assistance from Ruth Fleming of Magic Mull and the Pennyghael Estate.

Countryfile will air on BBC One at 5.10pm on Sunday, October 17.

