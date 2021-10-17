BBC’s Inside The Zoo takes a look at project that will give wildcats ‘best chance’ of survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

BBC’s Inside The Zoo takes a look at project that will give wildcats ‘best chance’ of survival

By George Mair
October 17, 2021, 4:18 pm Updated: October 17, 2021, 4:18 pm
The wildcat breeding centre is the 'best chance' for the species' survival

A specially built centre for breeding wildcats will hopefully give them the “best chance ever”, according to a leading figure in the project to save the species.

Seven wildcats have so far entered conservation breeding enclosures in a remote part of the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie.

It is hoped the first kittens will be born next year before being released into the wild at sites across the north in 2023 as part of the Saving Wildcats project.

David Barclay, the project’s conservation manager and coordinator of the UK conservation breeding programme, said that bringing the facility to life has been “incredibly exciting”.

Work to create £5.5million breeding centre will feature in BBC Scotland’s Inside the Zoo tomorrow.

The wildcat breeding centre at Highland Wildlife Park has been designed to minimise contact so the animals grow an ‘increasing dislike’ for humans. Supplied by RZSS

Centre will give wildcats the ‘best chance’

The centre, which will take six years to complete, is the first of its kind in the UK. Kittens will undergo a special training programme to ensure they have the skills needed to survive in the wild once they are released.

Enclosures have been designed to minimise human contact and provide the breeding cats with a safe and secure home which retains elements of how they would live in the wild.

Mr Barclay, who designed the facility, tells the programme: “The cats will hopefully revert back to their natural activity patterns, they’ll grow an increasing dislike for humans which is what we want. When we come up here to feed them or to change water they’ll go and hide, so we’ll never see them.

“We’re just doing everything we can to give wildcat survival the best chance. Hopefully it will be a very nice Highland home for the cats.

“It’s a huge achievement that we are here and hopefully we can give wildcats the best chance ever.”

During the programme, veterinary surgeon Alice Bacon is seen giving one of the park’s wildcats, Rannoch, a health check.

She says: “We are relying on cats like Rannoch to be the founders of what will hopefully be Scotland’s wild-living wildcat population, so these cats are incredibly valuable both genetically and as individuals.”

Earlier this year, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland was awarded £400,000 form the Scottish Government towards the project.

Saving Wildcats was devised after a International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) report found that there was no longer a viable population living naturally in Scotland.

The report concluded that without releases, the so-called Highland Tiger is “highly likely” to become extinct within just a few years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal