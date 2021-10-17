Walker airlifted to safety after falling near Stoer Lighthouse By Lauren Taylor October 17, 2021, 5:03 pm A rescue helicopter assisted a man injured from the top of a cliff near Lochinver. A man was airlifted to safety today after injuring himself on rocks in Sutherland. The alarm was raised around 12.45pm after the 35-year-old slipped near Stoer Lighthouse. It is believed he fractured his ankle. Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter was sent to the scene along with the Achiltibuie, Kinlochbervie and Ullapool teams. The man was airlifted to Lochinver, where a friend was waiting to take him to hospital. His condition is unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Ferry passenger taken to hospital after falling ill onboard Calmac service ‘All it would have taken was one wave to sweep us away’: Men plucked from Old Man of Stoer thank rescuers Man airlifted to hospital following all-terrain vehicle accident on Skye Cyclist’s life saved after ‘guardian angel’ came to aid following 30ft ‘miracle’ fall from remote Portsoy bridge