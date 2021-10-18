Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland trains delayed by ‘up to 60 minutes’ due to signal fault on two different lines

By David Mackay
October 18, 2021, 10:35 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 1:45 pm
Delays of up to 60 minutes are expected. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Train services on two separate Highland lines are being delayed due to signal fault.

ScotRail has reported that an issue has been detected with the system in the Forsinard area of Sutherland.

The operator has warned the disruption has led to a reduced speed limit on the line.

It means trains between Inverness and Wick are likely to be delayed by up to 60 minutes while repairs are done.

Meanwhile, a separate fault has been reported in the Fort William area, which is causing delays of up to 30 minutes on services to and from Glasgow.

Both issues were reported within minutes of each other at about 10am.

ScotRail reported that the issue affecting services north of Inverness was resolved at about 1pm – but warned delays of up to 40 minutes could still be expected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]