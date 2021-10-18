Highland trains delayed by ‘up to 60 minutes’ due to signal fault on two different lines

Train services on two separate Highland lines are being delayed due to signal fault.

ScotRail has reported that an issue has been detected with the system in the Forsinard area of Sutherland.

The operator has warned the disruption has led to a reduced speed limit on the line.

NEW: Due to a fault with the signalling system at Forsinard trains have to run at reduced speed. Train services between Inverness and Wick will be delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. I'll update you as soon as I can. ^Megan pic.twitter.com/vXLGBWPeaE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 18, 2021

It means trains between Inverness and Wick are likely to be delayed by up to 60 minutes while repairs are done.

Meanwhile, a separate fault has been reported in the Fort William area, which is causing delays of up to 30 minutes on services to and from Glasgow.

Both issues were reported within minutes of each other at about 10am.

ScotRail reported that the issue affecting services north of Inverness was resolved at about 1pm – but warned delays of up to 40 minutes could still be expected.