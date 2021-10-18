Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Island projects receive a share of £475,000 in their fight against climate change

By Michelle Henderson
October 18, 2021, 10:42 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 11:14 am
North Uist Distillery has received a grant worth more than £49,000 to finance Nunton Steadings' journey towards a carbon-neutral status.

Community projects in the Western Ises are to receive a share of more than £400,000 to support their fight against climate change.

A total £475,000 worth of investments from the Scottish Government’s Islands Community Fund have been distributed to eight projects across the region.

The investment marks the largest awards made to an island area since the scheme began.

Councillor Donald Crichton, chairman of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sustainable Development Committee, said the grants will support the region’s “green agenda” in tackling climate change.

He said: “This significant investment into the local community and business sectors across the Islands is very welcome and I congratulate all the successful communities.

“These projects will add to the growing green agenda in the Western Isles in the fight against Climate Change.”

Worthy beneficiaries

The Island Communities Fund is designed to support employment, community resilience and health and wellbeing in Island communities.

MacLeans Bakery (Benbecula) Ltd received the largest payout in the region, totalling £110,000, in support of their delivery scheme across the Western Isles.

The Benbecula based branch will invest the funds to finance green transport to faciltate deliveries to Barra, South Uist, North Uist, Grimsay, Berneray and Eriskay as well as across Harris and Lewis.

Point and Sandwick Coastal Community Path SCIO also recieved a grant of £80, 920 to finance the construction of a coastal track and path from Shuilishader to Flesherin.

An £80,000 was also distributed to Keose Glebe Estate in support of their 80/90/100 Project.

Western Isles projects

Clan Macquarrie Community Centre recieved £48,361,40 for upkeep of The Hebridean Community Garden.

Leverhulme Community Hub awarded a grant of £36,330 towards Net Zero Carbon Harris.

A total of £14,520 awarded to Garadh a Bhagh a Tuath (SCIO) for Rays of Hope in Barra and Vatersay.

North Uist Distillery received a grant of £49,310.17 for Nunton Steadings’ journey towards carbon-neutral status.

Ness Historical Society will be investing £56,411.75 to support their aspirations of achieveing carbon neutrality.

