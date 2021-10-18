Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

First drawings of Scottish led hydrogen-powered ferry project completed

By Daniel Boal
October 18, 2021, 1:04 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 1:16 pm
Renderings of hydrogen ferry

The first drawings of a Scottish led hydrogen-powered ferry project have been completed.

Orkney Islands Council, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), St. Andrew’s University and several European organisations have teamed up to build Europe’s first seagoing ferry powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Dubbed the ‘HYSEAS III’ project, the venture is being funded by a European Union programme of the same name.

Artists drawings show off what the ferry will likely look like.

Renderings of hydrogen ferry

As a doubled ended passenger and car ferry, the craft will have the capacity for 120 passengers, 16 cars and two trucks.

It has been designed to operate on the route between Kirkwall and Shapinsay in Orkney, where hydrogen fuel is generated through wind power.

It will be capable of operating at other ports where hydrogen could become available in the future.

Plans for the future

The designs by AqualisBraemar LOC Group show how a vessel purely powered by renewable energy may look and will provide a blueprint to the further development of zero-emissions ferry travel.

The next stage of the project will see the groups seek feasibility approval of the designs from the DNV Classification Society.

Testing is currently underway in Bergen, Norway to demonstrate the complete fuel cell propulsion and assess power and fuel capacity requirements.

Once designs are complete in March 2022, CMAL will be on the lookout for funding partners.

John Salton, fleet manager and projects director at CMAL, said: “We know that maritime transport remains the UK’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and our Hyseas III project will pave the way for the first seagoing vessel using purely renewable energy.

“Seeing the concept designs brings the project to life.

“The vessel design is broadly based on our larger loch class vessels, which are double-ended.

“Once the designs are approved, we will move to the next stage of the project, which will see the build of the engine to be used in feasibility studies.

“The maritime industry has a key role in the global fight for climate change, and this project marks a step toward emissions-free marine transport.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

