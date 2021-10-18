Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loch Ness in the frame as destination among most popular venues to feature in Instagram pictures

By John Ross
October 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Loch Ness is the third most popular location in Scotland in relation to Instagram hashtags

It appears to be getting harder for the elusive Nessie to keep a low profile.

New research by Heriot Watt University shows that the monster’s hideaway in Loch Ness is among the most popular venues to feature in Instagram pictures.

The university analysed Instagram hashtags relating to the most popular Scottish destinations on Trip Advisor.

What are the most popular locations?

It shows Loch Ness is the third most ‘Instagramable’ destination, behind Edinburgh Castle and Loch Lomond.

Figures until October 17 show Loch Ness had 439,736 hashtags, compared to Edinburgh Castle with 602,806 and Loch Lomond which has 501,498.

Other Highlands and islands tourism hotspots to feature in the list’s top 10 include Ben Nevis (218,208 hashtags), St Kilda (198,217) and Skye’s Fairy Pools (83,102).

Willie Cameron welcomes the findings

Local tourism operators welcomed the latest proof of the famous loch’s popularity.

Willie Cameron, known as Mr Loch Ness, says he is “delighted but not surprised” by the findings.

The director of the Cobbs group, which has various tourist attractions in the area, adds: “It’s great for Loch Ness and couldn’t come at a better time as people plan their vacations next year.”

No surprise at Loch Ness featuring high on the list

Jo de Sylva, who chairs Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “As one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the world, I’m not at all surprised that Loch Ness has featured so highly in the list of most Instagrammable locations in Scotland.

“The natural wild beauty, combined with both stunning sunsets and sunrises means that the opportunities for gorgeous Instagram posts are endless.”

Jo de Sylva is not surprised by the accolade

She says more people are experiencing the scenery and landscapes across the whole year.

“Loch Ness is so incredibly picturesque, and with the villages on the loch side offering great Highland hospitality, there is really no better place to spend a few hours, days or weeks.”

Yvonne Crook, director with Highland Tourism, adds: “This is a welcome example of how important Loch Ness and the wider beauty of the area is to the Highlands.

Yvonne Crook says Loch Ness is a world leading destination

“Time and again we see that Loch Ness is truly a leading world class destination and we are determined to ensure a sustainable tourism future for the whole region.”

Heriot Watt said the research aims to provide information about the country when recruiting students.

