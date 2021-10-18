Week ahead weather forecast: Heavy snow for parts of Highlands later this week as rain set to continue in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Week ahead weather forecast: Heavy snow for parts of Highlands later this week as rain set to continue in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
October 18, 2021, 6:23 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 7:24 pm
Rain and wind can be expected in the north and north-east

The Met Office has forecast heavy snow in Scotland later this week – but only atop Highland and Grampian mountain ranges.

While the Met Office has forecast “heavy snow showers” at Toll Creagach and Ben Nevis, wind and rain appear to be more likely on the ground across the north and north-east.

Throughout the rest of October, similar weather is predicted in the Highlands and Grampian, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Temperatures between nine and 14 degrees Celsius are forecast in cities, such as Inverness and Aberdeen, with scattered rain and wind.

The Met Office says the weekend will be “mainly dry” with some bright spells, however outbreaks of rain are possible in the north-west which will then travel east.

Temperatures are expected to rise next week, although there are chances of “rural frost” overnight and wintry showers on the highest ground.

Mountain snow

At Toll Creagach in the north-west Highlands, temperatures will drop to freezing and feel as low as -11 degrees Celsius in the early hours.

On Thursday and Friday, snow showers are expected to fall above 400 metres on mountain ranges across the Highlands and Grampian.

The weather service has said there is a high likelihood for poor visibility, at spots including Glen Coe and Ben Nevis, with a risk of white-out conditions when mist or fog combines with snow.

