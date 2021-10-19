Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rest and Be Thankful to be closed overnight again due to heavy rain forecast

By Ross Hempseed
October 19, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 12:36 pm

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road will be closed at the Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain forecast overnight on Tuesday.

Motorists will be directed onto the Old Military Road (OMR) diversion route from 7pm onwards through Wednesday morning.

This is due to heavy rainfall expected in the Glen Croe area during the evening.

The Rest and Be Thankful is often closed down because of its high elevation and the  potential for landslides to occur – making driving on the road hazardous in heavy rain.

The OMR route stays close to the valley floor and operates via a single track

A vehicle convoy will be used to escort traffic through the valley to make it safer for road users.

The Rest and be Thankful is notorious for landslides occurring due to heavy rainfall which can creat hazardous driving conditions.

An assessment on whether to reopen the A83 will be carried out on Wednesday morning however, more heavy rain is expected during the week.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “We’ve taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to direct all traffic to use the Old Military Road from Tuesday evening as a safety precaution given the persistent rainfall being experienced, and a safety inspection on Wednesday morning will determine if safe for us to reopen the A83 for road users.

“Looking ahead, we’re expecting further heavy rain to move through the area over the remainder of the week, and our teams will remain on high alert.

