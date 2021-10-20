Maggie’s 500 bike ride raises £400,000 to support Highland cancer patients

A charity bike ride has raised more than £400,000 for cancer patients and their families.

Organisers of the Maggie’s 500 had already increased their initial target before the 40 riders set off, and have now hit £401,492.08 – with donations still coming in.

Every single penny raised will go towards the running of Maggie’s Highlands Centre at Raigmore in Inverness which provides free, vital practical and emotional support for people living with cancer and their families.

Co-lead organiser and participant, Willie Gray, who is managing director of Ark Estates Ltd, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by both the efforts of all the cyclists to smash their personal fundraising targets and the incredible generosity of individuals and businesses in the Highlands.

“To raise £400k would have seemed unthinkable last year when we had to cancel the original event and a number of large fundraising events. But from businesses donating five figure sums down to children donating their pocket money – we have been absolutely humbled by the support.”

‘Worlds hardest charity cycle’

Last month, a team of 40 well known local business leaders set off on the bike ride, tackling a series of challenging routes through the Cairngorms National Park.

They climbed over the height of Everest ascending some 30,000ft in five days including demanding ascents of Glenshee, The Lecht and Cairngorm Ski Centres.

The “Queen” stage and most challenging day of the Maggie’s 500 involved a 104-mile circuit of the national park with over 8,000ft of climbing over the two highest roads in the UK, making the Maggie’s 500 one of the world’s hardest charity cycle events.

Mr Gray added: “I also have to mention the generous sponsorship from local businesses we received in the last 12 months which covered the event expenses meaning every single penny raised will go to Maggie’s Highlands to continue to provide the invaluable support to those affected by cancer in our community.”