Police seek mystery car driver after woman assaulted on Shetland street

Police in Shetland are looking for a car driver who may have witnessed a woman being assaulted by a man in Lerwick earlier this week.

The incident happened at Staney Hill Hall community centre, at around 9pm on Monday.

The woman suffered minor injuries as a result.

Officers were told by “a number of witnesses” that a car drove past as the assault was taking place, but have been unable to track down the driver or find out the make and model.

Inspector Sam Greshon of Lerwick Police Station said: “I would appeal to the driver to come forward as you may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0720 of 19 October, 2021.”