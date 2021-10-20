Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police seek mystery car driver after woman assaulted on Shetland street

By Craig Munro
October 20, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: October 20, 2021, 7:02 pm
Staney Hill Hall in Lerwick. Picture from Google Maps

Police in Shetland are looking for a car driver who may have witnessed a woman being assaulted by a man in Lerwick earlier this week.

The incident happened at Staney Hill Hall community centre, at around 9pm on Monday.

The woman suffered minor injuries as a result.

Officers were told by “a number of witnesses” that a car drove past as the assault was taking place, but have been unable to track down the driver or find out the make and model.

Inspector Sam Greshon of Lerwick Police Station said: “I would appeal to the driver to come forward as you may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0720 of 19 October, 2021.”

