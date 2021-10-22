Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Worried about fuel bills? Highland Council explains who you can turn to for support

By Ross Hempseed
October 22, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 12:27 pm

People living across the Highlands are being given advice on who to turn to this winter if they’re struggling to heat their homes.

With rising prices and the recent collapse of several energy firms, Highland Council is concerned that many vulnerable people will be too worried about the bills to stay warm.

A dedicated in-house welfare support team can provide free and confidential advice to people worried about the cost of their energy.

The council’s team can also advise on support schemes and the various grants that are available to help money go further. Contact them through the welfare support section of the Highland Council website.

Help is out there

The Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB) also has a team of energy advisors who can compare your current energy plan with others on the market. This can help source the best deal.

Alasdair Christie, general manager of Inverness Badenoch and Strathspey CAB said: “We are seeing a variety of people approaching us in distress over the fact that they can’t afford to pay their gas bills.

Due to the rise in prices, a lot of people are concerned that the fixed deal they might have been on is coming to an end. They are then struggling to get decent rates for the future.

“The first thing we do is check their situation to find out if they are in receipt of all the benefits they are entitled to. We look at energy saving measures and how people use their fuel and where possible source a lower tariff for them.”

CAB has assisted several people who were with small energy providers before their collapse last month and have now been shifted onto one of the Big Six’s tarriffs.

Council leader Margaret Davidson, said: “The uncomfortable reality is that the withdrawal of both the £20 top-up to Universal Credit and furlough, and now a domestic energy crisis, will mean there will be Highland citizens who will be forced to choose between food or fuel this winter.

“The current situation demonstrates the pressing need for a strategic review of our energy supply, market and infrastructure.

“I would encourage Highland residents who are facing difficulty in meeting the cost of their fuel bills to reach out and take full advantage of the support available. 

“We know that customers receiving this support often express the relief they feel, and the positive impacts on their wellbeing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]