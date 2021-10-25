Saddle up! £250,000 mountain bike track near Boat of Garten gears to open up

A free-to-use pump mountain bike track in Boat of Garten is nearing completion, with developers delighted at its progress.

The £250,000 facility, built on the site of the former curling rink, is due to open next month after months of extensive planning and construction.

The track hopes to provide a safe place for riders to exercise, as well as interacting with wildlife and engaging in educational opportunities.

Plans span decades

Ride Scotland owner Nash Masson is behind the Woodland Wheels project.

The 35-year-old, who grew up in Aviemore, said he has hoped to create a pump track in the local area for the best part of two decades.

He is thrilled to finally have the track nearing completion and cannot wait to welcome visitors.

Pump mountain bike tracks are progressive circuits that use an up and down ‘pumping’ motion to propel the bicycle forward instead of pedalling.

‘World class facility’

Mr Masson said: “The pump track will be a world class facility.

“Our vision was always to have a free to use facility for everyone.

“It’s a very rare thing that that you ever see a pump track built in a woodland setting.

“To see the Boat of Garten community and the wider community of the whole Strathspey really support this is a testament to what can be done.”

Work nearing completion

Workers have been grafting away for around five weeks now, with further landscaping works required before opening in mid-November.

The asphalting stage, where the top layer of the track is laid, is now complete with time required to let the track bed in.

Despite setbacks throughout the pandemic, Mr Masson has said he never took these to heart and instead powered on with the task at hand.

Community support has been huge

He added: “I guess the pandemic did impact our fundraising quite heavily.

“But to be honest, that’s rightly so.

“A pump track wasn’t seen as our priority in that side of things.

“However, it just shows the demand we’ve had.

“We have had a lot of support from the crowdfunder and businesses locally to help get us over the line.”

A welcome boost to the local economy

The new attraction is hoped to bring in visitors in a welcome boost to the local economy and visitor market.

Mr Masson added: “For me, a pump track ticks all the boxes.

“Socially, they’re great for kids to spend time together, to learn together and to get them exercising in the fresh air.

“It is going be a massive boost for the local economy, especially in Boat of Garten, and also the wider area.

“With it being the only one, not just in Badenoch and Strathspey, but in the national park, I believe it is going to be a destination track.

“We set ourselves the larger task of building such a high quality facility that would be something that’s progressive, would be a draw to the village and would be something that’s going to last the test of time.”

Large emphasis on accessibility for all

There is no admission fee to use the track; a move those behind it say is to ensure there are no hindering factors to entry.

Mr Masson continued: “We have placed a lot of emphasis on everything being accessible to all.

“We maybe don’t live in a deprived geographical area, but there are plenty of families around here that maybe can’t afford to go and spend five quid on fuel to travel five miles.

“I was one of those families so certainly giving that opportunity to people is a massive priority of mine.”

Another aspect of the project has been to deliver a facility to create recreational opportunities locally.

Mr Masson added: “For me, I grew up locally and there isn’t much for kids to do.

“We were always given a shovel back in the day and now kids have different aspirations.

“They can see on social media what athletes they aspire to get to go and visit all around the world.

“We just don’t really offer those kind of facilities.

“We need to, as a country, step up and provide better facilities for the next generation of people if we want to see them going to the Olympics – or even just enjoying themselves.”

‘It will change lives’

The next stage of the project is to install lighting to allow for longer opening during winter and into nights.

For now though, the emphasis is on just getting to the opening date.

Mr Masson concluded: “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It won’t be real till once it’s actually complete.

“I’ve not had much time to think about it except getting it done.

“I’m very elated to see this actually happen. It will change lives, so it’s going to be awesome.”