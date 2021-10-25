Bomb disposal squad close off Wick road after suspected explosive found

Access has been restored to an outdoor leisure haunt in Wick after it was the centre of a bomb scare

The road leading to the North Baths on the north of Wick Bay was cordoned off following the discovery of a suspected explosive device yesterday evening.

A bomb squad disposal team came north and carried out an examination this morning before declaring the incident a false alarm.

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an unidentified item found at The Shore in Wick around 5.30pm on Sunday.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal was made aware and attended this morning. The item has been assessed and found to pose no risk.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution and has now been lifted.”

The historic outdoor pool had fallen into abeyance but was brought back into use earlier this year by a voluntary group.