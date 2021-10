Police are appealing for information after a Porsche was seen acting suspiciously in a Highland village.

The white motor was seen in the Newtonmore area at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Police are now asking anyone who saw the car, or has any information about what it was doing in the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact officers on 101.