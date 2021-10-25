Mallaig ferry services cancelled due to adverse weather

Ferry services between Mallaig and Skye have ground to a halt as heavy rain and strong winds batter the west coast.

Calmac have taken the decision to cease the crossing on Loch Hourn for the remainder of the day due to the adverse weather conditions.

Forecasters have warned of heavy rain showers across the area, with winds reaching heights of 31mph.

A Calmac spokesman said: “Due to adverse weather this service has been cancelled for the remainder of today.”

❌RED #Mallaig #Armadale 25Oct Due to adverse weather this service has been cancelled for the remainder of today. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) October 25, 2021

Ferry crossings between Mallaig and the Small Isles, Oban and Lochboisdale are also facing disruption today due to the weather.

Passengers are being warned to expect potential disruption or cancellation to scheduled services in light of the conditions.

Services to the Small Isles have been unable to berth in Muck due to wind and swell conditions.

MV Lochnevis has been forced to divert to Rum to attempt to berth there.

Further disruption

Operators have also warned of further disruptions to services from Mallaig on Tuesday as forecasters warn of poor weather conditions.

Regarding services between Mallaig, Lochboisdale and Oban a Calmac spokesman confirmed changes to their regular service warning of an increase to passenger times.

Taking to their website, they wrote: “Due to sea swell and adverse weather conditions MV Lord of the Isles will need to operate via the Small Isles tomorrow which will increase the passage time.”

The 8.25am service will depart Lochboisdale on time but arrive in Oban at 3pm, delayed by an hour and 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, the service from Oban will depart an hour ahead of schedule at 3.30pm before arriving at Lochboisdale at 10.30pm, an hour behind schedule.

Calmac have also taken the decision to cancel all ferry crossings between Oban and Castlebay on Tuesday as forecasters warn of high winds.

❌RED #Oban #Castlebay 26Oct Due to winds gusting up to 57 mph and associated sea conditions, this service has been cancelled on Tuesday. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) October 25, 2021

Wind speeds are expected to reach highs of 57mph alongside adverse sea conditions.

