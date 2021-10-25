Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mallaig ferry services cancelled due to adverse weather

By Michelle Henderson
October 25, 2021, 4:39 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 4:54 pm
Calmac have cancelled services between Mallaig and Skye for the remainder of the day due to adverse weather.

Ferry services between Mallaig and Skye have ground to a halt as heavy rain and strong winds batter the west coast.

Calmac have taken the decision to cease the crossing on Loch Hourn for the remainder of the day due to the adverse weather conditions.

Forecasters have warned of heavy rain showers across the area, with winds reaching heights of 31mph.

A Calmac spokesman said: “Due to adverse weather this service has been cancelled for the remainder of today.”

Ferry crossings between Mallaig and the Small Isles, Oban and Lochboisdale are also facing disruption today due to the weather.

Passengers are being warned to expect potential disruption or cancellation to scheduled services in light of the conditions.

Services to the Small Isles have been unable to berth in Muck due to wind and swell conditions.

MV Lochnevis has been forced to divert to Rum to attempt to berth there.

Ferry services from Mallaig face further disruptions in the coming days as forecasters warn of more bad weather.

Further disruption

Operators have also warned of further disruptions to services from Mallaig on Tuesday as forecasters warn of poor weather conditions.

Regarding services between Mallaig, Lochboisdale and Oban a Calmac spokesman confirmed changes to their regular service warning of an increase to passenger times.

Taking to their website, they wrote: “Due to sea swell and adverse weather conditions MV Lord of the Isles will need to operate via the Small Isles tomorrow which will increase the passage time.”

The 8.25am service will depart Lochboisdale on time but arrive in Oban at 3pm, delayed by an hour and 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, the service from Oban will depart an hour ahead of schedule at 3.30pm before arriving at Lochboisdale at 10.30pm, an hour behind schedule.

Calmac have also taken the decision to cancel all ferry crossings between Oban and Castlebay on Tuesday as forecasters warn of high winds.

 

Wind speeds are expected to reach highs of  57mph alongside adverse sea conditions.

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]