Asymptomatic testing underway in Wick

Rapid testing is underway in Wick to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

NHS Highland and the Highland Council launched a five-day programme of community testing for residents showing no symptoms.

The regions Jabbernaut mobile testing unit is providing free drop-in test in the community’s Riverside car park on Macleay Lane until Friday.

The scheme is being rolled-out to further clamp down on the spread of the virus through the use of Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test kits.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.

“We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test.

“More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

Health officials are also appealing to people who have been fully vaccinated to turn out and get tested.

While vaccines reduce the risk of infection after 14-21 days, people who have been vaccinated could still become infected. No vaccine provides 100% protection against a virus.

Convener Bill Lobban added: “In Highland we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms. Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of COVID-19.

“It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”

Where can people access a test?

Residents can access a test at the following times.

Tuesday – 8am to 4pm

Wednesday – 8am to 4pm

Thursday – 8am to 4pm

Friday – 8am to noon

