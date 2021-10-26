‘We need to be proactive’: Highland councillors vote unanimously to license sex entertainment venues

Sex entertainment venues (SEVs) in the Highlands will soon be required to hold a licence, councillors have decided unanimously.

Members of Highland Council’s licensing committee will now take steps towards implementing the regime from January 1 2023.

There is currently only one SEV operating in the region, the Private Eyes Gentleman’s Club in Inverness.

Better safeguards for women

While venues could operate without a licence, the council decision aims to create better safeguards for SEV workers and the surrounding community.

The move follows a public consultation announced it August.

It attracted 442 replies from individuals and organisations, with 64% supporting the introduction of licences.

People in favour feel it would reduce the exploitation of SEV workers and encourage better working conditions.

They also say it would help diversify nightlife in the Highlands and bring the area in line with other areas of Scotland.

Committee chairman Andrew Jarvie told members he believed they should be proactive on this issue.

“Looking at everything, and the holes in the existing licensing regime, I think there should be a licence,” he said.

“The convincing argument for myself is that the current regime for alcohol only looks at alcohol and not at the treatment of employees.

“We may only have one SEV now, but if two or three applications come in we can’t retrospectively introduce a licence. So we need to be proactive, not reactive, on this.”

Consultation response ‘vindicates council decision’

Councillor Duncan MacPherson said the strong response to the public consultation vindicated the committee’s decision to seek their views.

“It demonstrates that people are concerned about having SEVs near schools and near vulnerable groups, concerned about the exploitation of women and trafficking.

He added: “It’s important that we as a committee know what goes on and can vet the people who are organising these because it’s an area the underground likes to operate from.”

The public consultation highlighted that areas with places of worship, family leisure centres, schools, youth clubs and residential areas were not suitable for SEVs.

As a result, the council will provide a future licensing committee with a map showing areas where sex entertainment venues should, and should not, operate.

Officers will also come back to committee with a draft policy and application forms for consideration.