Giving back to the community: Ross County to host foodbank drive before Hibernian fixture

As supporters flock to Dingwall on Saturday to cheer on Ross County, a request has been issued for them not to arrive empty handed.

The club has decided to encourage supporters to show their charitable side as they host a foodbank drive.

Gathered items will be donated to aid the work of Highland Foodbank.

Prior to the 3pm kick off against Hibernian, fans are asked to make a deposit of selected non-perishable items at the entrance of the MacLean/MacGregor suite of the stadium.

Drive to add to local resilience

Highland Foodbank was set up in 2005 and supports people right across the region in times of crisis.

Steven Ferguson, Ross County’s chief executive, said the drive will add to schemes that have already delivered resilience locally.

‘Sadly there are people in need now and all year round’

Mr Ferguson said: “As the community club for the Highlands it is always centrally important to us that we get behind as many initiatives as we possibly can.

“With winter coming we felt it was vital that we gave our support to the foodbank.

“We know that sadly there are people in need now and all year round in our town.”

Supporters are asked to bring along items such as rice, long life fruit juice and tins of mince and potatoes.

Club have an important role to play in the local community

Mr Ferguson added: “During Covid-19, we created a successful #ForOurPeople campaign that generated some great resilience within our community – from our staff delivering cooked meals, donations from the club to food banks and check-in calls to supporters.

“During some of the calls that were made to our supporters by myself and fellow staff members in the midst of the pandemic, it was re-iterated to us just how important a role we have to play in our local community and we will continually commit to working for our people in Dingwall and the Highlands.

“Going forward we will run more special initiatives, like our drop off for the foodbank this Saturday, to support and deliver for our community, our people and the Highlands.”

‘We are so grateful’

Now in its 16th year, Highland Foodbank, run by Christian charity Blythswood, has supported upwards of 75,000 people since its inception.

Lorna Dempster, Highland Foodbank manager, said: “As we move towards the winter we see the challenges local people face trying to pay their bills and feed their families.

“We are so grateful to Ross County in giving us their support as we aim to feed local people in times of crisis.”

Items requested include: