Katie goes to great lengths – and heights – to complete Munro challenge in memory of her ‘absolute gent’ brother

Eight months ago, Katie Mackay had never climbed a Munro.

Now she has bagged 30 and her journey has not stopped.

On Saturday she reached the summit of Cairn Gorm to complete a personal challenge and fulfil a family wish.

Her achievement coincided with the anniversary of the death of her older brother Calum who died from suicide in 2017 aged 26.

Munro challenge marked Calum’s 30th birthday

Wearing a red bow tie that became synonymous with Calum, Katie celebrated her achievement with parents Karen and William who were among a group of supporters gathered at the bottom of the mountain.

It allowed her to reach a target of climbing the 30 Munros, mountains of over 3,000ft, to mark what would have been Calum’s 30th birthday this year.

She has also surpassed her target of raising £3,000 for suicide prevention and bereaved family support groups.

More than £8,000 has so far been pledged via a JustGiving page which will continue until February.

Now, she plans to continue hillwalking to further raise awareness of the help available to families affected by suicide.

Charities to benefit include Crocus Group, Mikeysline, James Support Group, Scottish Association for Mental Health and Cruse Scotland.

Initially Katie, 28, from Cromarty, planned to take a year to complete the challenge.

However, the Raigmore Hospital nurse completed the task in eight months, having started on March 1 when she ascended Ben Wyvis, her first ever Munro.

Seven Munros in a week

“It was hard but I really enjoyed it,” she said.

“I’m not the fittest, but I love getting out and about.

“You experience so many peaks and troughs when your mood and energy levels can feel low, but then you get to the top and the reward of the view is phenomenal.”

She endured all aspects of Scottish weather on the climbs, from scorching sun to driving rain and strong winds.

And she climbed seven Munros in one week, such was her determination to complete the task on such a poignant day.

The final ascent was done accompanied by two mountain guides with winds reaching up to 45mph.

“I really wanted to get it finished on Saturday which was four years to the day when my brother passed away.

“It was very special for all the family.

“I went out with some of my friends and Calum’s friends. I also had a support van at the bottom with my mum and dad and other family waiting.

“We wanted to raise funds for these groups to say thank you and try to do something to help.”

Offshore worker Calum died in October 2017. He was laid to rest in the blue suit and bright red bow tie he wore to a family wedding just three months earlier.

Red bow tie is ‘hugely significant’

“Calum was an absolute gent. He was a lovely guy”, said Katie.

“He was very friendly, very gentle and loved by everyone who described his grin as special.

“We all loved the red bow tie and it became hugely significant when he passed away.”

During her climbs, Katie clipped a replica bow tie to her jacket: “I carried the tie with me to the Munros, either on my chest or in my hand. It’s like he was there with me.”

She also left stones on many of the Munros with a red bow tie logo on the front and, on the back, #Team Calum and the words ‘Stay Strong and Stick Together’, a message he left his family when he died.

“I’ve left the stones on the mountains to raise awareness and to connect to people who have been affected by suicide so they don’t feel alone.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of people who have lost loved ones.

“I’ll continue walking and plan to leave stones and ‘Stay Strong and Stick Together’ wherever I go to keep that message going.”