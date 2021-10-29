Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Highlands & Islands

NHS Orkney warns managing rising Covid cases alongside flu is ‘complex’

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 29, 2021, 1:02 pm

On the same day Orkney recorded its highest ever daily spike in coronavirus cases, the local health authority’s director of public health delivered some stark warnings about the winter ahead.

Yesterday, NHS Orkney confirmed 55 new cases of the virus bringing the county’s weekly total to 91 infections over the previous seven days.

Interim chief executive Michael Dickson said he expects the trend of higher numbers to continue.

Michael Dickson, Interim chief executive at NHS Orkney

Cases due to family gatherings, travel and social events

NHS Orkney’s board also met yesterday, where director of public health Louise Wilson said the increase of Covid-19 cases experienced locally are thought to be down to extended family clusters, people travelling and social events.

She also asked for people to cooperate with contract tracing.

She said: “If the test and protect team do contact you please, please cooperate with us. Please give us the information that we’re asking for.

“Across Scotland, we’ve noticed that, recently, people haven’t been so forthcoming and willing to engage. But this is to help protect you, your family, your loved ones, and our community.

“So if you get that call please pick up the phone and speak with the team.”

Managing Covid and the flu ‘complex’

Dr Wilson also described managing both the Covid-19 and flu vaccination programmes as “complex” and “extremely challenging.”

She said, while there are some flu cases across the county, it hasn’t fully hit yet and what many are experiencing at the moment are the normal respiratory winter viruses.

Dr Wilson said these viruses may be hitting people particularly hard this year as they’re not as used to them as they may have been in the past.

Balfour Hospital, NHS Orkney

She added: “Because of all the disruptions across the world, with the pandemic, it’s really unclear what the flu will look like this winter.

“But there is a real concern that the flu might hit the northern hemisphere particularly badly because of the behaviour of folk under the pandemic – they could be really quite vulnerable.”

Orkney records highest number of positive cases in 24 hours since pandemic began

